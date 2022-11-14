Fatal crash in Grey County over the weekend
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in West Grey, just east of Hanover, over the weekend.
Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police, fire and EMS responded to the incident on Grey Road 4 between Allan Park Road and Grey Road 3.
According to police, the driver and passenger of one motor vehicle and the passenger of the second vehicle were all taken from the scene to Hanover hospital and later taken to London — all with critical injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 22- year-old man from Bruce County, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OPP say officers continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-369-3046.
