Alliston man, 32, killed in Highway 11 collision in Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Muskoka Wednesday night.
Police say while there was deteriorating weather at the time of the crash, the cause hasn't been confirmed.
Emergency crews responded to the collision south of Madill Church Road shortly after 9 p.m.
The 32-year-old driver from Alliston was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers closed the southbound lanes of the highway between Madill and Stephenson Road 12 for roughly three and a half hours for the investigation.
Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1122.
