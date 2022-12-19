iHeartRadio

Fatal crash in Kincardine


Emergency responders are on scene of a fatal collision located near Kincardine, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)

An investigation is in the early stages following a fatal crash in Kincardine.

Police were called shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday for a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21.

OPP, fire and EMS all responded to the scene where one person was pronounced dead.

Highway 21 was closed between Bruce County Road 15 and Concession 2 but has since reopened.

