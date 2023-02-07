Fatal crash in Kingsville claims two lives, injures third

Two people have died and a third person was injured in a serious single-vehicle crash near Cottam.

Essex County OPP were on scene Tuesday morning at County Road 34 between Marsh Side Road and Cameron Side Road.

Const. Steven Duguay says the vehicle left the roadway around 2:54 a.m. while travelling south on County Road 34 and struck a parked pick-up truck, igniting into flames. One occupant was able to escape, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Unfortunately, two other occupants remained in the vehicle and were pronounced deceased at scene,” Duguay said.

The traffic collision investigators were on scene investigating.

Duguay said it would take some time for them to complete their investigation. County Road 34 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

“Right now our traffic collision investigators have done their investigating on scene,” he said. “They're going to compile that information and go through all the data they have available. At this time, we have no cause of collision."

With files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton.