Fatal crash in Lambton Shores

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash north of Forest, Ont. early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Lakeshore Road between Proof Line and Fuller Road shortly after 8 a.m.

OPP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The identify of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Further details are expected to be provided when they become available.

Update- Lakeshore Rd has been reopened. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/Yz1ncrw9Io