Fatal crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., involving train, semi-truck and SUV under investigation
A woman died after a shocking crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., Thursday evening involving a train, a flatbed truck and an SUV.
The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. near 272nd Street. Lougheed Highway was closed between 266th Street and 280th Street, according to DriveBC.
Mounties said the flatbed truck was trying to cross the tracks when it was hit by an eastbound train. The impact of that collision caused the truck to hit an SUV that was trying to cross the tracks in the opposite direction. The driver of the SUV was then trapped inside and the vehicle rolled as a result of the impact.
The Maple Ridge Fire Department confirmed a woman in the SUV died on scene. The driver of the truck wasn't physically injured and nobody was taken to hospital.
Video from the scene shows an SUV pinned and crushed under a semi-truck just to the side of the train crossing.
The area has since reopened and traffic is flowing after it was closed overnight for investigation.
Police ask anyone who saw the crash or has dash-cam video from the area to contact RCMP at 604-463-6251.
-
Travellers wait hours, try multiple times to get passports at Vancouver officeSurging interest in travel is making lineups at Vancouver passport offices dramatically longer, with some showing up hours before the centre even opens.
-
Amherstburg in search of new organizers for Miracle baseball leagueAmherstburg hopes new organizers will step up to the plate and take over the community’s baseball league for people with disabilities.
-
B.C. cob cottage, earth home, treehouses make up Airbnb's 'most wish-listed' stays in CanadaSome travellers across Canada are opting for more "unique" accommodations when it comes to choosing a place to stay, according to new data released by Airbnb.
-
City of Ottawa recovers $355,000 lost in fraudulent transactionThe city of Ottawa has recovered $355,000 of the $558,000 lost in a fraudulent transaction involving the Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre earlier this month.
-
Vaccine backlash: Calgary oil giant facing dozens of lawsuits from former employees over COVID-19 shotRick Ducharme spent the last 15 years working for oil and gas giant Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.He's now suing CNRL for wrongful dismissal, as are dozens of other former employees who lost their livelihoods over their refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination.He's now suing CNRL for wrongful dismissal, as are dozens of other former employees who lost their livelihoods for the same reason.
-
Body found during demolition of Vancouver heritage building destroyed by candle-sparked fireA body was located during the demolition of a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, firefighters say.
-
Windsor police investigating shots fired in east endWindsor police are asking the public for information related to a shooting incident in the city’s east end.
-
Earth Day: Drastic social change, fossil fuel reduction, renewable energy storage and transmission needed, political scientist saysFollowing a year of catastrophic weather events in British Columbia, Earth Day is hitting a little different this year.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador reports five more deaths from COVID-19, 25 hospitalizedNewfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new deaths attributed to COVID-19.