OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Norwich Township.

Around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road where they saw that a pick-up truck and SUV collided.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was air-lifted by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road was closed for about two hours for the investigation.