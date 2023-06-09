Fatal crash in Parkdale prompts road closure
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the northwest Calgary community of Parkdale of Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Third Avenue and 34 Street N.W. just before 3 p.m. for reports of a three-vehicle collision.
The collision appeared to involve a white Honda Civic, a black Jeep SUV and a dark grey Hyundai Kona.
A spokesperson with Calgary EMS confirms one person -- a woman in her 60s -- was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Calgary police have closed Parkdale Boulevard N.W. in both directions between 29 Street and 34 Street N.W. while they investigate, and say it will likely remain closed for several hours.
�� ROAD CLOSURE ��
Parkdale Boulevard N.W. is currently closed in both directions between 29 Street and 34 Street N.W. due to a fatal collision.
Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/QCEp81WmBb
-
