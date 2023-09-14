Fatal crash in South Greenwood, N.S.: RCMP

A 66-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in South Greenwood, N.S., Wednesday, Kings District RCMP say.

RCMP said officers, along with fire and EHS, responded to a report of a crash around 1:45 p.m., and learned that a car travelling on Hall Road left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.