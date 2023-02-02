Fatal crash in south London

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene on Bostwick Road around 7:20 p.m. and say there were five people injured in total and all five were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

The driver of one of the vehicles with life-threatening injuries passed away in hospital.

According to police, the investigation has been reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing.