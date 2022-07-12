iHeartRadio

Fatal crash in Thames Centre

CTV News Barrie graphic

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Thames Centre on Saturday.

According to police, OPP, EMS and fire were all called to the intersection of Cobble Hills road and Evelyn Drive for the crash around 9:20 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where police say they later died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

