Fatal crash involving deer under investigation: OPP
A driver has died following a crash in Georgian Bluffs Township after their vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 21, police say.
Grey Bruce OPP along with the Intertownship Fire department and Grey County EMS responded to the collision around 11:56 p.m. Thursday.
Police say after finding a vehicle had collided with a deer, the driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
The driver’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.
The Grey Bruce OPP is continuing to investigate the crash along with members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team and the coroner’s office.
Police had Highway 21 closed to protect emergency responders on scene. It has since reopened to traffic.
Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca
