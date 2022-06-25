Fatal crash involving dump truck under investigation in Blanford-Blenheim

OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Blanford-Blenheim Township involving a dump truck and a pedestrian.

Police tweeted about the collision on Oxford Road 29 just before 7 p.m. Friday night.

Roads were closed at Oxford Road 22, Blanford Road, Township Road 6, and Township Road 8, but reopened three hours later.

There is no word yet on injuries, cause, or if charges will be laid.