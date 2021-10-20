Fatal crash involving motorcycle and truck under investigation in Richmond

Mounties in Richmond are investigating a fatal collision that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. and also involved a truck.

Road closures were in place on Westminster Highway between Fraserwood Place and Graybar Road. The public was temporarily asked to avoid the area.

Police didn't give an indication of how the crash may have happened, but said no other details were being released while the investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information should call 604-278-1212. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.