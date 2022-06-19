Victim identified in fatal Highway 144 crash in Onaping Falls

A 46-year-old local man has been identified by police as the victim of Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 144 and police are looking for dash cam footage.

Jean Desjardins, 46, of Onaping was killed in the crash that happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Windy Creek Culvert in the High Falls area of Onaping Falls, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash involved a light passenger vehicle and a transport hauling ore, Greater Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jess Oshell told CTV News in a phone interview Sunday afternoon.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles had caught on fire," OPP said in a news release Sunday night.

Greater Sudbury firefighters attended the scene along with police, Oshell said.

As a result of the crash, one person has died and another taken to hospital, he added.

Highway 144 was closed between New Cobden Road in Dowling and George Street in Onaping Falls for about 12 hours, opening around 1 a.m. Monday.

"The OPP are requesting assistance from the public from any vehicles with dash cameras, especially commercial motor vehicles, travelling between Dowling and Onaping on Highway 144 between 12 - 2 p.m. on June 19," police said.

"If anyone has any information regarding this motor vehicle collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000," OPP said.

