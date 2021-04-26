Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Sault Ste. Marie

Sault drivers are being asked to avoid Second Line West between Goulais and Borden avenues after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Police were called around 5:28 a.m. about the collision, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Monday morning.

"The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene," police said.

The road is closed and traffic is being diverted as officers continue to investigate at the scene.

No word on if any charges are pending or if anyone else was injured in the incident.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.