2 dead after 5-vehicle collision in Mill Woods

Two people are dead after a five-vehicle crash at 50 Street and 34 Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Alberta Health Services said the two victims died at the scene.

A man in his 20s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 60s were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one of the vehicles was on fire when they arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.