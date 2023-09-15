Fatal crash leads to road closure in south Edmonton

A number of roads around the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in south Edmonton remain closed on Friday evening as police investigate.

Just after 3 p.m., Edmonton Police Service officers responded to a report of a serious collision between a dump truck and a pedestrian, who was crossing 53 Avenue heading south on 105 Street.

Police say they received reports the dump truck was turning south onto 105 Street when the driver struck the pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a seriously injured man in his 50s. Paramedics responded to the collision as well and treated the man, but he died at the scene, said police, adding the driver of the truck is co-operating with the investigation.

Police say 105 Street is closed between 51 Avenue and 56 Avenue, and on 53 Avenue in both directions from 105 Street.

Major Collisions is on scene and drivers are encouraged to use other routes.

People who witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.