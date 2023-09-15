Fatal crash leads to road closure in south Edmonton
A number of roads around the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in south Edmonton remain closed on Friday evening as police investigate.
Just after 3 p.m., Edmonton Police Service officers responded to a report of a serious collision between a dump truck and a pedestrian, who was crossing 53 Avenue heading south on 105 Street.
Police say they received reports the dump truck was turning south onto 105 Street when the driver struck the pedestrian.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a seriously injured man in his 50s. Paramedics responded to the collision as well and treated the man, but he died at the scene, said police, adding the driver of the truck is co-operating with the investigation.
Police say 105 Street is closed between 51 Avenue and 56 Avenue, and on 53 Avenue in both directions from 105 Street.
Major Collisions is on scene and drivers are encouraged to use other routes.
People who witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Thousands without power as Lee approaches the MaritimesThousands of Maritimers are without electricity Saturday morning as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move toward the region.
-
An Ontario couple sold everything to sail the world – here’s how it’s goingOne year ago, an Ontario couple left their house and sold everything they own to sail the world.
-
Lee declared post-tropical as it approaches southwestern Nova ScotiaLee has been declared a post-tropical storm system though it remains a large, sprawling storm system with widespread impacts for the Maritimes.
-
Four victims in hospital with serious injuries following overnight shooting in downtown TorontoFour people are in hospital following an overnight shooting south of Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
-
Here's how many short-term rental properties in Ottawa have a permitA new report for the Emergency and Protective Services Committee says the city has issued just over 800 short-term permits for properties in Ottawa, while Airbnb registered at least 12 property management firms or individual managers.
-
-
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death at Gregoire Lake south of Fort McMurrayRCMP are looking for dash-cam footage from people who travelled Thursday along a lake south of Fort McMurray as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Christie Pits ParkA stabbing at Christie Pits Park has left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.