Fatal crash near Ingersoll


CTV News Barrie graphic

Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre.

First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.

According to police, the lone occupant of the vehicle died as a result of the crash.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated but it has since reopened.

