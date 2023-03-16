OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County

A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP.

OPP Const. Patti Cote told CTV News, the single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll around 5 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle in a field just east of 19th Line.

The road was closed between 25th Line and 27th Line and everybody was being asked obey the road closure sign and avoid the area.

Police say updates will be provided when they become available.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine