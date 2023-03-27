Fatal crash near Langenburg claims Regina man's life

A four-vehicle crash near Langenburg claimed the life of a Regina man on Friday.

On March 24, at around 9:20 a.m. Esterhazy RCMP received a report of a crash on Highway 16 involving several vehicles, according to an RCMP news release.

The crash occurred approximately three kilometres east of Langenburg, Sask.

An initial investigation by RCMP determined two pickup trucks, an SUV and a semi collided.

The driver of one of the pick-up trucks, a 59-year-old man from Regina, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

RCMP said his family has been notified.

All other drivers involved were taken to hospital for non-threatening injuries.

None of the vehicles had any passengers, RCMP said.

Highway 16 was closed for the initial investigation and was reopened several hours later.

Esterhazy RCMP is continuing to investigate the crash with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Langenburg, Sask. is located approximately 223 kilometres northeast of Regina.