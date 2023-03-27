Fatal crash near Langenburg claims Regina man's life
A four-vehicle crash near Langenburg claimed the life of a Regina man on Friday.
On March 24, at around 9:20 a.m. Esterhazy RCMP received a report of a crash on Highway 16 involving several vehicles, according to an RCMP news release.
The crash occurred approximately three kilometres east of Langenburg, Sask.
An initial investigation by RCMP determined two pickup trucks, an SUV and a semi collided.
The driver of one of the pick-up trucks, a 59-year-old man from Regina, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.
RCMP said his family has been notified.
All other drivers involved were taken to hospital for non-threatening injuries.
None of the vehicles had any passengers, RCMP said.
Highway 16 was closed for the initial investigation and was reopened several hours later.
Esterhazy RCMP is continuing to investigate the crash with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.
Langenburg, Sask. is located approximately 223 kilometres northeast of Regina.
-
Pictou Lodge Beach Resort closing its doors after nearly 100 yearsAfter six months of repairing damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, the popular Pictou Lodge Beach Resort is closing its doors for good.
-
Victoria video store teaming up with island artist for movie portrait exhibitA Vancouver Island-based painter is partnering with a Victoria video store to stage an art exhibit showcasing iconic movie characters.
-
Manitoba family launches lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccinationA Manitoba family has launched a lawsuit alleging their 23-year-old son had a stroke days after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, leaving him legally blind.
-
‘It only took a couple of minutes’: Students swab cheeks to become potential stem cell donorsSeveral organizations have partnered with Canadian Blood Services to find potential stem cell donors at both Nipissing University and Canadore College.
-
Best of Windsor Essex Awards winners announcedThe results are in — residents had their say voting on their favourite local hot spots for this year’s Best of Windsor Essex Awards.
-
Check stop in northern Sask. leads to illegal alcohol sale chargesSask. RCMP uncovered illegal alcohol sales in Stony Rapids after a check stop in the community.
-
'Leave this with me': Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protesterAlberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a leaked cellphone call, commiserated with a COVID-19 protester about his trial while divulging to him there was an internal dispute over how Crown prosecutors were handling COVID-19 cases.
-
Woman in custody, charges pending following Lions Park LRT station stabbingCalgary police say they've arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at the Lions Park LRT station that stemmed from an altercation between several individuals.
-
Regina's Dewdney Avenue strip to undergo 2 year renovation projectThe Dewdney Avenue strip between Broad Street and Albert Street is about to undergo a major two year renovation project.