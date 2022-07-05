Fatal crash near Martensville claims 21-year-old man's life
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash about five kilometres north of Martensville on Highway 12.
The crash was reported to Warman RCMP around 8:50 p.m., according to a news release.
Police believe a northbound SUV and northbound pickup truck collided and the SUV then rolled.
The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old man from the Leask area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the pickup truck did not report any injuries.
The highway was closed for initial investigation but has since re-opened. Warman RCMP continue to investigate with a collision reconstructionist and the coroner's service.
