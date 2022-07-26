iHeartRadio

Fatal crash near Mount Forest, Ont.

(Source: OPP/Twitter)

OPP in Southgate Township are reporting a fatal crash about 10 minutes north east of Mount Forest.

Grey Bruce OPP say Southgate Sideroad 49 is closed between Southgate Township Road 8 and Southgate Road 10.

No other details are available at this time and police say updates will be provided when they become available.

12