Fatal crash near Panache Lake Road

Ontario Provincial Police officers from the Manitoulin detachment are investigating after a fatal ATV collision Saturday afternoon.

The lone operator was pronounced dead on the scene and has been identified as 61-year-old Yves Carriere of Espanola, police said in a news release Sunday night.

Officers first responded to the crash around 3:50 p.m. Saturday off of Panache Lake Road in Espanola, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Sudbury at a later date.

The investigation is on-going.