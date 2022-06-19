Fatal crash near Panache Lake Road
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Ontario Provincial Police officers from the Manitoulin detachment are investigating after a fatal ATV collision Saturday afternoon.
The lone operator was pronounced dead on the scene and has been identified as 61-year-old Yves Carriere of Espanola, police said in a news release Sunday night.
Officers first responded to the crash around 3:50 p.m. Saturday off of Panache Lake Road in Espanola, police said.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Sudbury at a later date.
The investigation is on-going.
