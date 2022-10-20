Fatal crash near Parkhill

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in North Middlesex.

According to OPP, first responders were dispatched to West Corner Drive between Prance Road and McInnis Road around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle left the road and struck a tree with the lone occupant of the vehicle being pronounced deceased at the scene.

The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the identity of the driver is being withheld until notification of next-of-kin.