Fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont.

OPP and Southwest Middlesex fire are on the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.

Ornge Air Ambulance was initially called but weaved off minutes before landing.

According to police, Longwoods Road at Pratt Siding road near Wardsville is expected to be closed for a few hours.

#MiddlesexOPP along with @SWMFireDept @MLPS911 on scene of fatal collision Longwoods Rd at Pratt Siding Road @SouthwestMiddl1. Longwoods expected to be closed for the next few hours. Please avoid the area ^jh pic.twitter.com/rIXAHpvlK8