Fatal crash north of Chatsworth, Ont. under investigation

OPP are investigating after a driver died in a crash near Chatsworth, Ont. Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 6-10 in the Municipality of Meaford around 11:30 a.m. for a collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Grey Bruce OPP say the motorcycle driver was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as 55-year-old Craig Heatley of Bradford-West Gwillimbury, Ont.

A passenger on the motorcycle was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital for assessment.

Highway 6-10 was closed from County Road 16 to Sunny Valley Road for much of the day for the police investigation.

UPDATE: #Hwy6/10 #Chatsworth between #Grey County Rd 16 (Holland Sydenham Tl) and Sunny Valley Rd: the road remains closed in both directions for a collision investigation. Reopening time unknown. #OPP on scene. ^nk@511ONWest @511Ontario