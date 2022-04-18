Fatal crash on 401 near Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and two others were injured following a crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

OPP say crews responded to a crash "between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, eastbound on Highway 401, just east of Maitland, in Augusta Township."

Police have closed down the eastbound lanes of the 401 between the exits for Maitland and Prescott. Drivers are being told to expect long delays.

This is a breaking news story – More to come…

#GrenvilleOPP investigating fatal collision on #Hwy401 EB at KM 706, #AugustaTWP.

Hwy closed EB btw CR 15 Maitland (KM 705) & Edward St. @TownofPrescott (KM 716).

3 confirmed deceased, 2 others transported w/injuries, extent not yet known.@LGParamedics & @AugustaFire attended^dh pic.twitter.com/huXkUAB8ai