Fatal crash on Highway 1 to impact traffic for 'several hours': RCMP

A fatal collision on Highway 1 is expected to impact traffic in Abbotsford for several hours Monday.

Mounties with BC Highway Patrol were called to westbound lanes of Highway 1 near Bradner Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A driver died in a single-vehicle collision, officials said in a news release. Police didn't give any details about the driver and didn't say whether they died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing the investigation at the scene and this will impact westbound travel on Highway 1 for several hours," Mounties said in their news release.

"Currently one westbound lane is open to allow traffic to pass."

Anyone with information or dash cam video from the area is asked to call investigators at 604-702-4039.