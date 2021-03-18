An 89-year-old man has died after his pickup truck and a transport collided on Highway 11 Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash around 6:55 p.m. at Zuck's Road, west of Cochrane, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

The driver of the pickup, Theodore Nelson of Cochrane, was transported by paramedics from the scene to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the collision.

An investigation into the fatal incident continues.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.

More details to come as they become available.