Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle

The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.

"Investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer and horse and buggy were both travelling eastbound when the tractor trailer struck the buggy," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Birchland Camp Road in Huron Shores, about 110 kilometres east of Sault Ste. Marie.

The buggy driver sustained extensive injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he later died. The horse was critically injured in the crash and later put down.

Police had the road closed for more than six hours, reopening shortly before midnight.

An investigation is continuing and there is no word if any charges are pending.

"The cause of the collision is still undetermined and police will provide further details when they become available," OPP said.

Huron Shores hosts an Amish community that tends to not use technology such as motorized vehicles.