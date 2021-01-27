A 46-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Morrisburg.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash involving two tractor-trailers in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Upper Canada Road and Church Road in South Dundas Township Wednesday afternoon.

The OPP says the initial investigation shows a westbound tractor-trailer collided with another tractor-trailer from behind.

The 46-year-old man driving the first tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Upper Canada Road are closed while police investigate.

