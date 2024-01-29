Fatal crash on QEW in Burlington leads to police watchdog investigation
CP24.com Journalist
Codi Wilson
The province’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal crash involving a fleeing vehicle on the Fort Erie-bound QEW this morning
According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a pickup tuck fled from Halton Regional Police after being stopped for speeding near the QEW and Guelph Line at around 3:45 a.m.
The truck then crashed on a highway off-ramp to Brant Street in Burlington.
There were four people inside the vehicle and one of them – a 26-year-old man – has since been pronounced dead, the SIU said.
A “lengthy” closure of the off-ramp is expected, police said.
The SIU is called in to investigate any incident between police and members of the public that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.
