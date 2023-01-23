Fatal crash renews calls for safety measures along Brant County road

Residents along Cockshutt Road in Brant County are voicing concerns about the safety of the roadway, after a 19-year-old was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle collision.

Police said officers located a single-vehicle collision where the vehicle left the road and struck a hydro pole, killing the lone occupant, who was later identified as Quinn Hainer of Ancaster.

Hainer was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Miranda Rienzo, a resident of Cockshutt Road, said collisions are a common occurrence on the roadway. She said it seems like there is an accident every week or every other week.

“There are days when we can’t get out of our driveway because people are booking it at 120 km/h past here,” said Rienzo.

Rienzo said she can recall a bad collision last year where someone had to be airlifted to hospital.

“I don’t know if there were fatalities, but we know they were air-choppered out of here. They are just constant - it seems like it’s every week or every other week,” Rienzo said.

Another Cockshutt Road resident, Vick Silva, said: “People on this straightaway here tend to pass and stuff way faster than they should be going.”

Neighbours say this long unbroken stretch of roadway needs something to slow drivers down.

"I think some police presence at some point. Something definitely needs to happen," said Silva. "I know a roundabout is something that has been talked about, maybe that at Burtch and Cockshutt."

Silva said he was hopeful when they did the construction this summer they would see stop signs installed to slow down the traffic, but it didn’t happen.

In the past five years, CTV News has reported on four fatal crashes in the area, including two fatalities earlier this year along the road within Norfolk Township.

CTV News also found another nine examples of serious collisions or near misses – meaning a collision was narrowly avoided.