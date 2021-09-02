Fatal crash shuts down part of highway in Surrey
Surrey RCMP says one person is dead after a serious crash along Highway 17 early Thursday morning.
Mounties received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the highway between 104 and 108 avenues at 2:55 a.m.
When they arrived, officers found a semi-truck towing a fuel trailer and a van had collided.
“Upon arrival Surrey RCMP and Surrey (Fire Service) located a driver with serious life threatening injuries,” said Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies in a release shortly after the crash.
RCMP confirmed to CTV News later that that driver later succumbed to their injuries.
There has been no word yet on the condition of the other driver.
The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service were deployed to the scene to conduct a full investigation.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Highway 17 was reopened eastbound a short time after the accident.
Crews have a major cleanup ahead of them with a significant amount of spilled fuel on the roadway.
The semi-truck was so crumpled, the cabin of the vehicle was twisted in the opposite direction.
The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for most of Thursday morning between 104 Avenue and 136 Street.
