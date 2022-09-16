Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
Emergency crews shut down a section of Perth County Line 86, between Road 175 and Road 176, on Friday night.
ROAD CLOSURE: Perth Line 86 is closed between Road 175 and Road 176 #Listowel following a fatal collision. ^bm— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) September 16, 2022
Police have not confirmed any details about the collision, other than to say that it is fatal and that a section of Line 86 is closed.
Police and heavy tow trucks were at the scene late Friday night.
At least one vehicle was severely damaged. It was seen being driven away from the crash scene on a flatbed truck.
Another vehicle, which appears to be a large truck, was tipped over on its side in a ditch.
A tow truck driver at the scene told CTV News the road is likely to remain closed all night and possibly into the morning, and that another heavy tow truck was expected at the scene overnight.
Someone living nearby told CTV News that the crash happened around 5 p.m., adding that some people in the area rushed to the scene to try to help.
CTV has reached out to OPP for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five yearsFor the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western SpeedwayThis weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
-
Foggy start to day across southern OntarioSeveral fog advisories are in effect around the region Saturday morning. London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are all under the advisory.