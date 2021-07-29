Fatal crash under investigation after car exits roadway and bursts into flames

OPP are currently investigating a fatal crash on St. John's Road West in Norfolk County.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, a single-vehicle collision occurred. The vehicle allegedly left the roadway, entered the ditch, collided with trees and burst in flames.

The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

St. John's Road West has been closed between Charoletteville Road and Turkey Point Road.

The identity of the deceased has not been provided at this time.

#OPP investigating fatal crash at St.Johns Rd West. Road closure in effect. Please do not drive around road closed signs. Updates will be provided when new information becomes available. @NorfolkCountyCA @NorfolkCoFire #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/kQMl0QyYob