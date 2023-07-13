Fatal crash under investigation in Innisfil

One person has died and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Innisfil.

Police say the collision happened on the 20th Sideroad around 2:30 p.m., north of Shore Acres Drive.

A 52-year-old Innisfil man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the other involved driver was hospitalized.

Police say officers from the Traffic and Marine Unit are investigating and asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to email or call 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311 extension 2029.

There is no word on the cause of the deadly collision.