Fatal crash victim identified by OPP

A 79-year-old Delhi woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Tillsonburg.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oxford OPP were called to a two-vehicle crash on Simcoe Street.

According to police, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Simcoe Street and Mall Road and the driver of one vehicle was transported to a trauma hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver, Mary Camilleri later died as a result of injuries from the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital as a precaution, with no injuries reported.

The roads were closed for several hours while the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) assisted the OPP with the investigation.