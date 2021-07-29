iHeartRadio

Fatal crash west of Rosetown, Sask. claims two lives

Rosetown RCMP, firefighters and paramedics are on scene following a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 7, west of Fiske.

Two people are confirmed dead following the crash, according to RCMP.

The highway is blocked to traffic both ways with detours in place.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

