Fatal crash west of Rosetown, Sask. claims two lives
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Rosetown RCMP, firefighters and paramedics are on scene following a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 7, west of Fiske.
Two people are confirmed dead following the crash, according to RCMP.
The highway is blocked to traffic both ways with detours in place.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
