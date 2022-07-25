iHeartRadio

Fatal farm accident in Harrow

(Source: OPP/Twitter)

Essex County OPP are investigating a fatal farm accident that happened on July 14.

According to police, emergency services were dispatched to an incident at a McLaren Road address in Harrow around 7 p.m.

Police say after investigating, they learned that a 63-year-old man from Harrow had been struck by farming equipment.

The incident was deemed accidental and not considered suspicious. 

