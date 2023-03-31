iHeartRadio

Fatal farm incident in Alliston under investigation


The sign of P&K Vander Zaag Farms in Alliston on Fri. March 31, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)

A 24-year-old man has died after a workplace incident on a farm in Alliston.

Police say emergency crews were called to P&K Vander Zaag Farms Friday afternoon for a man trapped in a piece of machinery.

Provincial police say he was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

The Ministry of Labour is now investigating the incident.

No further details were provided.

