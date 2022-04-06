Fatal fire at Surrey apartment under investigation
Staff
The Canadian Press
A fire in an apartment building in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood Tuesday night has left one person dead.
Surrey RCMP were called to the building on 107a Ave. near King George Blvd. at about 8:20 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a lower floor suite fully engulfed in flames, and began evacuating the building.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze shortly after arriving at the scene, and found the victim inside the unit where the fire is believed to have originated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there is currently no indication the fire was suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2022.
