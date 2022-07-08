Fatal fire in Caledon

A house fire in Caledon has taken the life of one man.

Deputy Chief of Caledon Fire said one person could escape the house; however, a male was found deceased inside the home, Thursday evening.

The fire has not been deemed suspicious; however, both the OPP and Ontario Fire Marshal’s investigators are on the scene.

While investigating, police have closed Horseshoe Hill Road in both directions between Grange Sideroad and Escarpment Sideroad.