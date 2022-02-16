Deadly fire in Essa Township not suspicious: OPP

Provincial police are investigating a deadly fire that broke out overnight Wednesday at a modular home along a quiet road in Essa Township.

"Upon arrival, we found the remains of a burnt-out trailer and vehicle," said Deputy Fire Chief Gary McNamara.

The blaze on the 8th Line claimed the life of a senior. Police say his family has been notified.

Essa Fire officials said the flames were out by the time crews arrived.

There was no damage to a nearby home, and no neighbours are close to the property.

Nottawasaga OPP officers say the cause of the fire is unknown at this point but add it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Thursday to determine the cause of death.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is assisting the OPP with the investigation.