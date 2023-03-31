Fatal fire in Kingston, Ont.

One person is dead following a late night fire in Kingston, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in a home on Montreal Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics transported two people to hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation and burns.

Kingston police said Friday morning that one of the individuals died from their injuries in hospital.

Kingston police are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

"Right now, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined," Kingston Police Const. Anthony Colangeli said.

"We are appealing for witnesses, so if anybody did witness the fire or have any information about the fire please contact us."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson

