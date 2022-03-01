Fatal fire in North Central Regina deemed non-criminal: police

A fatal fire late last week has been deemed non-criminal following initial investigation by Regina police.

Police and fire crews responded to the 2700 block of 10th Avenue on Thursday to investigate a fire, where a man was discovered dead inside a burned residence.

“It does not appear, at this time, that there is a criminal aspect to the fire or the death of the male resident,” RPS said in the release.

After investigating alongside the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, police confirmed the identity of the man and notified his next of kin.

Police said further investigation clarified the circumstances of the death. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).