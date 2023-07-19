Fatal fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood a homicide

Ottawa police are treating a fatal fire in Centretown overnight as a homicide.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in the 300 block of Booth Street, at Willow Street, just after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa police say that a deceased person was located in the building after the fire was extinguished.

The two-storey building experienced extensive damage in the fire.

Police say the Homicide Unit is leading the investigation with the support of the Arson Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is Ottawa's 9th homicide of 2023.