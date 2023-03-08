1 person dead following fire in Quinton, Sask.
One person is dead following a fire in a central Saskatchewan village.
At around 7:15 a.m. on March 7, Punnichy RCMP received a report of a house fire on Main Street in the village of Quinton, a statement from RCMP explained.
Officers responded and assisted the Raymore and District Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of the blaze.
The home was destroyed in the fire, RCMP said. Officers reported to have found the body of one person in the wreckage.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is investigating the cause of the fatal fire with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
Based on preliminary details, RCMP said officers are not investigating the blaze as suspicious at this time.
Quinton is located approximately 119 kilometres northeast of Regina.
-
'We're only as strong as our members': CUPE convention taking place in ReginaMembers of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) from across the province are gathered in Regina for their annual convention.
-
YouTuber did not promise to make videos in exchange for gold-panning equipment, B.C. tribunal rulesA dispute about how many YouTube videos a man agreed to make in exchange for free gold panning equipment was settled by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal Wednesday.
-
Ontario man on the hook for almost $50K after rental truck stolen from drivewayA Toronto man who had a rental truck stolen from his driveway the night before he was scheduled to return it said he was shocked to find himself on the hook for almost $50,000 to replace it.
-
Man suffers serious injuries following house fire in TorontoA man in his 50s was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Toronto home on Wednesday night.
-
Alberta's wild cards roll during early draw as Koe set to take on Dundstone in a battle of Brier heavyweightsWednesday's early draws produced positive results for two Alberta-skipped teams at the Tim Horton's Brier.
-
First Nations chiefs criticize Alberta premier's oilsands tailings spill commentsAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is minimizing the effect of two large releases of oilsands tailings water, two area First Nations leaders said Wednesday.
-
Inspiring Leadership Forum held at U of R for International Women's DayThe University of Regina’s (U of R) Inspiring Leadership Forum took place on Wednesday. The annual event brings in internationally renowned women, providing motivational stories on International Women’s Day.
-
Penetanguishene man charged with possessing, distributing child pornographyA 29-year-old Penetanguishene man faces charges of possessing child pornography and making it available following a police raid on Tuesday.
-
Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood lossA 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.