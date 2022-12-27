Fatal fire kills three in New Tecumseth on Boxing Day
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
Police in New Tecumseth are investigating a fatal fire that killed three people on Monday.
It happened at a home on Pyne Hills Court in the Town of New Tecumseth around 5:40 p.m.
According to police, officers were there to provide a wellness check but found a home on fire and called for fire services to help put out the blaze.
Police say two people were found dead inside, while a third person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
Few details are currently known, but police say there's no threat to public safety.
An investigation is ongoing.
